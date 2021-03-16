Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 19,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

