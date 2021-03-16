Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 11th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.98.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

SC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

