Santiment Network Token Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $24,007.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00651503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035069 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

