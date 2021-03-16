Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.69. Santos shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

