Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SENY remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Sauer Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

