Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SENY remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Sauer Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Sauer Energy
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Sauer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sauer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.