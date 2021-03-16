Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 295.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SVRA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 111,458 shares of company stock worth $169,937 in the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

