Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 15.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 131,102,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,635% from the average daily volume of 3,509,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $169,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

