Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Schneider National worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

