Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schneider National by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $920,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 367,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

