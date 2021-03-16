Schneider National’s (SNDR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

