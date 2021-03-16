Schneider National’s (SNDR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
