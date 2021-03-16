Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 7.2%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $45.55. 555,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 662,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,503,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,521,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

