ScPrime Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,371.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $8,371.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,238,702 coins and its circulating supply is 33,555,091 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

