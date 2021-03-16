Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 129,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Seagate Technology worth $152,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

