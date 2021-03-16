Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 9,946,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 23,632,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHIP. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.