SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $17,745,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,801,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

