Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.01

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.