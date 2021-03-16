Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 8.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 32,565,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 62,446,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

