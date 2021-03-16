Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.66% of Sensient Technologies worth $145,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,068 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 108,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $17,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

