Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Insider Sells $537,835.16 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 381,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

