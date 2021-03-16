Serum (SRM) Price Tops $5.33 on Major Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00009456 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $266.40 million and $122.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00456372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00561182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

