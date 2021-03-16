ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.84. 23,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,435. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.