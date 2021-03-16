ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $496.77 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.