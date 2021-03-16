ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head-To-Head Review

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Radware and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 4 2 0 2.33 ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. ServiceSource International has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given ServiceSource International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Radware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and ServiceSource International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $252.07 million 4.96 $22.57 million $0.57 46.75 ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.79 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -19.56

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.70% 4.87% 3.12% ServiceSource International -9.76% -10.35% -5.18%

Summary

Radware beats ServiceSource International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

