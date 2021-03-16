Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

