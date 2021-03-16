(SFXEQ) (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

(SFXEQ) (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. (SFXEQ) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 161,900 shares changing hands.

About (SFXEQ) (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ)

SFX Entertainment, Inc is engaged in creating the global platform for Electronic Music Culture. The Company is a producer of live events and digital entertainment content focused on electronic music culture (EMC) and other festivals. The Company focuses on providing electronic music fans with live experiences, music discovery, media and digital connectivity.

