Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,138.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.