Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 11th total of 220,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of SAWLF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

