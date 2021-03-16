SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $371,870.82 and $56.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,794.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.10 or 0.03176097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00354626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.72 or 0.00936862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.91 or 0.00412065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00345219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00244674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021651 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.