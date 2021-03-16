Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Down 8.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.98. 2,025,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,867,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

