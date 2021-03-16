Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

