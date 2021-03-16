ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $458,800.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $544,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 805,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

