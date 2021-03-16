Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Tops $53.40 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $53.40 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping token can now be bought for about $55.74 or 0.00098636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 958,124 tokens.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

