Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Declines By 25.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.