Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Drops By 26.3%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.05 million for the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.