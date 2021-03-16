Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Expands By 31.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AIXXF stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

