Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Declines By 28.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
