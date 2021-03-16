Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Declines By 28.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.