Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Expands By 34.1%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Alpha Bank A.E. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

