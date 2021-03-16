Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Decreases By 26.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 982.3 days.

ALSRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

