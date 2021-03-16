Short Interest in American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Declines By 25.1%

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGIN stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. American Graphite Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About American Graphite Technologies

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

