Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Expands By 38.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDHF. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.