Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 24.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

