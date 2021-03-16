Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Expands By 31.6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 11th total of 253,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of APM opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

