Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expands By 35.2%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 11th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

