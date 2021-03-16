Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expands By 35.2%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 11th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Assertio stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.
