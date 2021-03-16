Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Drops By 27.1%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

