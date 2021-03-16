Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Grows By 28.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

