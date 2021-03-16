Short Interest in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Increases By 28.2%

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BFIN stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

