Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Decreases By 23.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

