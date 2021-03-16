Short Interest in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Drops By 23.4%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

