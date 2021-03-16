Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 23.3%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.6 days.
Shares of CTOUF stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
