Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 23.3%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.6 days.

Shares of CTOUF stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.