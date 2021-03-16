Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Decreases By 28.0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LRGE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 29,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,482. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 69,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

